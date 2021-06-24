Bellingham City Council votes to create ‘back-up plan’ if it terminates Municipal Court

Bellingham will begin negotiations with Whatcom County for court services, in case the City Council chooses to close the Bellingham Municipal Court.

At its Monday night meeting June 23, the City Council voted 6 to 1 to direct city administration to start negotiations with the county to create an inter-local agreement for the city to pay “the county a reasonable amount for costs associated with prosecution, adjudication, and sentencing in criminal cases” filed in Whatcom County District Court. The action was taken so the city “is poised to act” if the city council adopts an ordinance terminating the city’s municipal court, according to council records. Only Council member Hannah Stone voted no.

“I never thought we’d get here and I hope we actually don’t ever get here. The way we discussed this is we need to have contingency plans in place to make sure that people get their day in court in a timely and speedy basis,” Council member Michael Lilliquist said during Monday’s meeting. “I hope we never have to pull the trigger on this backup plan, but these things take a long time and so that’s why I’m voting in favor of us making sure we do all the planning we can now just in case.”

The Council’s move comes after Bellingham Municipal Court Judge Debra Lev filed a lawsuit in Whatcom County Superior Court against Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood and the city May 27, alleging that their investigations of court working conditions violated the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.

Six court employees represented by a union also walked off the job in late May alleging intolerable working conditions. The walk-off and escalating situation led to an emergency closure of the city’s municipal court May 28 to June 1.

The union representing the municipal court employees who walked off the job has filed an unfair labor practice complaint alleging multiple state law violations, a grievance alleging multiple issues, a discrimination complaint with the city of Bellingham and a complaint with the Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

An independent investigation commissioned by the city and mayor that was conducted without participation from Lev and other management members at the municipal court found evidence that supports the employees’ claims of labor law violations and a toxic work environment.

The Bellingham Municipal Court has jurisdiction over violations of the Bellingham Municipal Code, including misdemeanor criminal charges and civil infractions. The most common cases include assault, malicious mischief, theft, driving under the influence, trespassing, violation of protective orders, traffic and parking violations.

In addition to the elected judge, there is a commissioner and local private practice lawyers acting as judges pro-tem appointed by the judge.

Bellingham Municipal Court Presiding Judge Debra Lev filed for an injunction against the city and Mayor Seth Fleetwood Thursday, May 27, in Whatcom County Superior Court in Bellingham. She alleges that their investigations of court working conditions have violated the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches. City of Bellingham Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Lev’s lawsuit

In early June, a Skagit County Superior Court judge granted a temporary injunction in Lev’s lawsuit, stopping the city from compelling court staff to participate in the investigation. It also stopped the city from disciplining, firing, suspending or denying employees’ access to court buildings or computer accounts, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records.

The case moved to Skagit County because all four of Whatcom County’s Superior Court judges removed themselves from hearing the case because they’ve all endorsed Lev’s candidacy for another four-year term as judge. She is running unopposed.

The injunction is temporary, and the case will continue to be litigated.

On June 17, Skagit County Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski denied a motion by Lev’s legal team to shorten time, and the next scheduled hearing was set for Friday, June 25.

The hearing will be on Lev’s motion to disqualify the attorneys representing the city and Fleetwood, due to what Lev’s attorneys say is “an unethical conflict of interest.”

The Bellingham City Council also voted unanimously Monday night to authorize the mayor to enter into contracts with outside legal counsel to assist the city attorney’s office in Lev’s lawsuit.

Lev is ultimately seeking a judgment that declares her status as the sole supervising authority over municipal court personnel, as well as a permanent injunction barring the city and Fleetwood from forcing municipal court employees to comply with disciplinary investigations and the city and Fleetwood from taking disciplinary action against municipal court personnel without approval from the municipal court presiding judge, the court records show.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the mayor and city council for comment.

Municipal court history

A city or town with a population of 400,000 or less can adopt an ordinance creating a city municipal court, according to Washington State law.

Whatcom County District Court handled gross misdemeanor offenses, such as driving under the influence and domestic violence, and minor violations like shoplifting and traffic offenses, for Bellingham until 1998, according to Bellingham Herald archives.

The city then took on the additional caseload, and a part-time municipal judge was hired. In 2001, Bellingham residents voted to elect Bellingham’s first full-time Municipal Court judge, the archives show. The city was legally required to have an elected municipal court judge because the city was paying city-appointed attorneys to serve as part-time municipal court judges more than 35 hours per week, the Herald archives state.

Lev became Bellingham’s first elected Municipal Court judge in 2002, according to the city’s website and Herald archives. She previously served as the court’s commissioner for four years and practiced law in the Bellingham area since 1990, including serving as a deputy district attorney.