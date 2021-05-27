Municipal court judge sues Bellingham, mayor. Here’s what she alleges

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A Bellingham Municipal Court judge has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Bellingham and Mayor Seth Fleetwood alleging that their investigations of court working conditions have violated the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches.

Bellingham Municipal Court Presiding Judge Debra Lev filed for an injunction against the city and Fleetwood Thursday, May 27, in Whatcom County Superior Court. Lev was first elected presiding judge in 2002 and has served in that capacity since.

The lawsuit states that both Bellingham’s city ordinance and the Washington State Supreme Court General Rule 29 state that the presiding judge has general administrative supervision over judicial branch employees when it comes to things like working conditions, hiring, discipline and termination decisions. The state Supreme Court rule says the powers of a presiding judge can’t be delegated to someone in the legislative or executive branch, according to Superior Court records.

The executive branch is responsible for controlling wages and issues related to wages, the lawsuit and rules state.

According to the lawsuit, the city began investigating “complaints about the working conditions at the municipal court” in April 2021. The city hired Sarah Hale, an Oregon attorney who is licensed to practice in Washington, to investigate the complaints and determine if court staff had violated city policies or state law, according to court records.

The city told court staff that “failure to participate in this investigation may result in immediate termination of your employment with the city,” the records state.

Lev informed the city, through a city attorney, that its actions violated General Rule 29 and separation of powers principles, the records show. In mid-May, the state District and Municipal Court Judges’ Association sent a letter to the city and Fleetwood saying the city’s actions violated the state rule and separation of powers.

On Tuesday, May 25, the city informed Katherine Smith, the jail alternatives and diversion manager, that she was placed on administrative leave for failing to cooperate with the city’s investigation, the lawsuit states. Smith’s ability to electronically access court buildings, her computer work station and account was allegedly disabled by the city, the court records state.

The city also allegedly disabled Bellingham Municipal Court Administrator Darlene Peterson’s access to her computer work station and account, the records show.

The lawsuit states the city “maintains that Mayor Fleetwood has the right to supervise the activities of employees of the municipal court, including investigating workplace complaints, disciplining court employees, placing them on leave and terminating them for issues related to their employment conduct, job performance, or other human resources issues.”

Lev’s lawsuit states that the city and Fleetwood have acted through city employees, including Deputy Administrator Brian Heinrich, Human Resources Director Elizabeth Monahan, city attorneys Alan Marriner and James Erb, and Hale.

“This is a most unusual intrusion by an executive branch of government upon the judicial branch of Bellingham city government,” said Philip Talmadge, a Seattle attorney who filed the case on Lev’s behalf. Talmadge said this was one of the most unusual sets of circumstances of interference he has ever seen.

Lev is seeking a judgment that declares her status as the sole supervising authority over municipal court personnel, as well as a permanent injunction barring the city and Fleetwood from forcing municipal court employees to comply with disciplinary investigations and the city and Fleetwood from taking disciplinary action against municipal court personnel without approval from the municipal court presiding judge, the court records show.

In a press release, Lev said she has been honored to serve the people of Bellingham as presiding judge, and that she’s “required, both legally and ethically, to uphold the law.”

Lev’s statement said the three separate branches of government is one of the most important principles in the legal system, and that state and local laws prohibit the executive branch from interfering with the judicial branch.

“While historically all three branches of city government have understood and respected the independence and responsibilities of the other branches, the executive branch recently decided to interfere with and disrupt court operations, investigate the court, threaten court staff, and even purported to fire municipal court employees in order to impose the executive branch’s views on court operations and personnel,” Lev’s statement in the news release said. “The executive branch has used public employees, attorneys who are ethically required to follow the law, and public funds to illegally interfere with a separate branch of government. Despite numerous efforts by myself and other judicial officers in Washington state to explain the law and resolve issues lawfully, the executive branch’s misconduct has persisted and even escalated.”

“For this reason, and with great reluctance, I have been forced to seek relief in the appropriate court to uphold the law,” Lev’s statement said.

The Bellingham Herald has reached out to the city and Fleetwood for comment and more information.