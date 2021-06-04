Skagit judge stops city from investigating working conditions at Bellingham Municipal Court

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

A temporary injunction has been granted in a civil lawsuit stopping the city of Bellingham and Mayor Seth Fleetwood from investigating working conditions at the Bellingham Municipal Court.

The temporary injunction comes roughly a week after Bellingham Municipal Court Presiding Judge Debra Lev filed a lawsuit in Whatcom County Superior Court against the city and Fleetwood alleging that the city’s investigation into court working conditions violates the separation of powers between the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government.

Six court employees represented by a union also walked off the job last week alleging intolerable working conditions. The walk-off and escalating situation led to an emergency closure of the city’s municipal court through the end of the day Tuesday.

Lev’s lawsuit, which sought an immediate temporary injunction to the city’s actions, was moved to Skagit County late Tuesday, June 1, after the attorneys were notified all of the Whatcom County Superior Court judges had endorsed Lev in her upcoming re-election campaign.

In a Friday morning hearing in Skagit County Superior Court, Judge Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski found that Lev had met the burden for enacting a temporary injunction.

In the hearing, Aaron Orheim, one of Lev’s attorneys, said the emergency issue in the case was caused entirely by the city and mayor overstepping the separation of powers doctrine. Orheim said the issue is unambiguous, and that both Bellingham’s city ordinance and the Washington State Supreme Court General Rule 29 state that the presiding judge has general administrative supervision over judicial branch employees when it comes to things like working conditions, hiring, discipline and termination decisions. The state Supreme Court rule says the powers of a presiding judge can’t be delegated to someone in the legislative or executive branch, according to Superior Court records.

Orheim said the constant threat from the mayor and city had to be stopped in order for the court to be able to fulfill its obligations to the public.

But James Erb, a senior assistant Bellingham city attorney, said the case was not about the separation of powers of government and was in fact about serious misconduct and mismanagement at the Bellingham Municipal Court. Erb said the relief requested in this case would result in immunity from consequences for favored court management employees to continue committing misconduct.

Orheim said the city was treating the accusations of misconduct as if they were already proven to be true, and said the case was about who should be and has the authority to deal with the employees’ concerns about workplace issues. Orheim said State Supreme Court General Rule 29 was clear in determining that the presiding judge had the authority over judicial branch employees.

Erb said that the authority should ultimately end with the mayor and the city because, with respect to the accusations involved, Lev is alleged to be one of the people violating the employees’ rights. Erb said if the injunction were to be granted, the employees would have no recourse and continue to suffer the alleged abuse.

Ultimately, Neidzwski, the Skagit County judge, sided with Lev.

In order to grant an emergency temporary injunction, Lev had to show that there was a clear legal, equitable right, that there was a well-grounded fear of immediate invasion of that right and that the facts complained of are resulting or would result in actual injury.

Neidzwski determined that the legal right involved in this case is a separation of powers issue and that the judiciary, or court, should and does have the authority and responsibility for supervising, disciplining and maintaining the workplace environment. Neidzwski said that by placing at least two Bellingham Municipal Court staff members on paid administrative leave and threatening the employees with termination if they didn’t comply with the city’s investigation, the city violated the right to separation of powers between the three branches of government.

Because other court employees walked off the job due to the suspended court personnel returning to the office, the court had to enact an emergency closure, which resulted in an actual, substantial injury, Neidzwski said. Because all of the conditions for a temporary immediate injunction had been met, Neidzwski granted Lev’s motion.

The injunction is temporary, and the case will continue to be litigated.

Lev is ultimately seeking a judgment that declares her status as the sole supervising authority over municipal court personnel, as well as a permanent injunction barring the city and Fleetwood from forcing municipal court employees to comply with disciplinary investigations and the city and Fleetwood from taking disciplinary action against municipal court personnel without approval from the municipal court presiding judge, the court records show.

“We are gratified that the court vindicated the rights of the Bellingham Municipal Court as a separate branch of city government. That decision is supported by well-established constitutional law in Washington. The mystery here is why the mayor and the city attorney are so oblivious to such basic separation of powers principles,” one of Lev’s attorneys, Phil Talmadge, said in a statement sent Friday to The Bellingham Herald.

The Herald has reached out to the city and mayor for comment.