Whatcom court records reveal why a man allegedly hit and killed another with his truck

Myron Fultz, a 46-year-old Maple Falls man, died days after reportedly being struck on purpose by a truck driven by a Bellingham man last week, according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents.

Fultz reportedly was hit by a burgundy 1993 Ford Ranger driven by Dylan Richard Wayne Wolcott, 26, Friday, July 2, in Maple Falls, according to court documents released Tuesday afternoon, July 7.

Fultz was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Friday. He later died from the injuries he suffered in the incident, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies on Friday booked Wolcott into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of charges including first-degree assault and DUI, and jail records show he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail. The assault charge will be adjusted to second-degree murder after Fultz’s death, Slater told The Herald.

Deputies were called at approximately 5:15 a.m. Friday to 6100 block of Hawthorne Place in Maple Falls for the report of a hit and run, documents state, and they arrived to find that Fultz had already been taken to the hospital with possible broken ribs, broken leg and head injures.

Deputies also saw aid personnel checking Wolcott’s vitals as he sat on the ground, documents state, and witnesses told deputies that Wolcott was the driver of the truck that had hit Fultz.

Aid personnel asked Wolcott if he had taken any drugs or medications, because he had an elevated heart rate, according to documents, and Wolcott said that he had used “meth, fentanyl blues and heroin” approximately two hours earlier.

Deputies asked Wolcott what had happened, documents state, and he told them that:

▪ He was there to pick up his girlfriend to bring her home.

▪ Fultz told him to go home, and Wolcott got into his truck.

▪ While Wolcott was sitting in his truck, Fultz came out of the home and started yelling at him.

▪ Wolcott started to drive towards the end of the cul-de-sac to turn around, and when he began to turn he hit Fultz with his truck.

Deputies asked Wolcott if he had struck Fultz accidentally or on purpose, court documents state, to which Wolcott said, “I hit him on purpose, I’m sorry.”

Deputies also found stolen checks in Wolcott’s possession, according to Slater, and that Wolcott had a suspended driver’s license.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Wolcott has previous convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious mischief, theft and possession of a controlled substance.