Whatcom man reportedly hit by car on purpose dies; driver now faces these charges

The Whatcom County man who was airlifted to Seattle with injuries suffered last week after he reportedly was struck on purpose by a car has died, and charges against the Bellingham driver will be updated to include murder.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office originally booked Dylan Richard Wayne Wolcott, 26, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, July 2, on suspicion of charges including first-degree assault and DUI. Jail records show Wolcott is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

But the victim has died and the assault charge will be adjusted to second-degree murder, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email Wednesday, July 7.

Deputies were called at approximately 5:15 a.m. Friday to the 6100 block of Hawthorne Place in Maple Falls for the report of a hit and run, Slater told The Herald in an email Friday evening.

They arrived to find the victim, who had possible broken ribs, a possible broken leg and head injuries. The victim was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham and later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and was in critical condition as of Friday, Slater reported.

Deputies also found Wolcott sitting on the ground at the scene, according to Slater, and witnesses said Wolcott was the driver who had hit the victim.

Wolcott told deputies that he had been using meth, fentanyl and heroin two hours before the incident, Slater reported, and admitted to purposely hitting the victim after an argument between the two.

Deputies also found stolen checks in Wolcott’s possession, according to Slater, and that Wolcott had a suspended driver’s license.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Wolcott has previous convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious mischief, theft and possession of a controlled substance.