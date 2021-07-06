Whatcom man airlifted after reportedly being hit on purpose by driver following argument

A Whatcom man was airlifted to Seattle with injuries he suffered Friday after reportedly being hit by a car driven by a Bellingham man who admitted to using methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin and hitting the victim on purpose.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Dylan Richard Wayne Wolcott, 26, into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of charges including first-degree assault and DUI. Jail records show Wolcott is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Deputies were called at approximately 5:15 a.m. July 2 to the 6100 block of Hawthorne Place in Maple Falls for the report of a hit and run, according to information emailed to The Bellingham Herald by sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater.

They arrived to find the victim, who had possible broken ribs, a possible broken leg and head injuries. The victim was taken to St. Joseph hospital in Bellingham and later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and was in critical condition as of Friday, Slater reported.

Deputies also found Wolcott sitting on the ground at the scene, according to Slater, and witnesses said Wolcott was the driver who had hit the victim.

Wolcott told deputies that he had been using meth, fentanyl and heroin two hours before the incident, Slater reported, and admitting to purposely hitting the victim after an argument between the two.

Deputies also found stolen checks in Wolcott’s possession, according to Slater, and that Wolcott had a suspended driver’s license.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show Wolcott has previous convictions for possession of a stolen vehicle, malicious mischief, theft and possession of a controlled substance.