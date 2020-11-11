Crime
Whatcom resident reportedly tried to help a woman until a masked man with a gun showed up
A Bellingham man who was convicted of a 2018 stabbing and is awaiting trial for another stabbing earlier this year was arrested after he reportedly used a stolen gun to harass a Birch Bay man last month.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office booked Daytin Robert Duronso-Harp, 21, into Whatcom County Jail Friday, Nov. 6, on suspicion of unlawful possession of two counts of felony harassment and one count each of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drugs by a prisoner and possession of a controlled substance. Jail records show he is being held on $250,000 bail.
Deputies responded at approximately 1:30 a.m. Oct. 30 to the 8000 block of Harborview Road for the report of a man with a weapon, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.
Deputies learned that the victim was allowing a woman to stay at his residence while she got clean from using drugs and that she had been there for about a week, according to Slater, before she showed up with a masked man and asked for her possessions back. The masked man, later identified as Duronso-Harp, reportedly pointed a gun at the victim, before he and the woman left the home, Slater said.
Deputies were able to locate the woman the following morning, Slater reported, and she identified Duronso-Harp as the man with the gun.
On Friday, deputies contacted Duronso-Harp at his home just east of Bellingham and arrested him. A search warrant was granted for his home, and deputies located a Glock 23, 40-caliber handgun that had been reported stolen and two bags of cocaine, according to Slater.
In jail, methamphetamine and oxycodone pills were found in Duronso-Harp’s possession, Slater reported, so those charges were added.
Whatcom County Superior Court records show Duronso-Harp is awaiting a scheduled Jan. 11, 2021, trial on a second-degree assault with a deadly weapon charge stemming from a Jan. 30, 2020, incident, in which he allegedly stabbed a man he did not know while the victim was walking through an alley in downtown Bellingham.
That incident occurred nearly a year after Duronso-Harp was sentenced to 17 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to second- and fourth-degree assault for another stabbing in August of 2018 in Bellingham, court records show.
Court records also show Duronso-Harp has other previous convictions for residential burglary, robbery and possession of a controlled substance.
