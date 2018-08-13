Bellingham Police arrest man suspected of two assaults with knife

Bellingham Police early Saturday morning arrested the man they suspect in a pair of assaults involving a knife over the past three weeks.
Daytin Robert Duronso-Harp, 19, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree robbery and he is being held on $100,000 bail.
Lt. Claudia Murphy said Duronso-Harp led police on a short foot chase before he was taken into custody.
Bellingham Police on Friday asked for the public’s help in locating Duronso-Harp, whom they suspect was involved in a fight Thursday morning near Glass Beach in the 400 block of Cornwall Avenue. That fight ended ended when Duronso-Harp reportedly used a knife. The victim suffered cuts, but was was treated and released, Murphy said.
This story will be updated.
Comments