Police say she helped a Whatcom murderer dress as a woman, leave town in a car trunk

A Bellingham woman who had kids with confessed murderer Cody Brock reportedly helped him flee to King County in February by hiding him in the trunk of a car, disguising him as a woman and borrowing money to give him. She allegedly was helped by another man.

Ashley Marie Peralez, 29, was booked into Whatcom County Jail on Tuesday, Aug. 6, on suspicion of first-degree rendering criminal assistance. Peralez also had a failure to appear warrant for third-degree driving with a suspended license, jail records show.

Whatcom County Superior Court records show that an affidavit of probable cause for criminal assistance was entered and a bench warrant issued for Peralez’s arrest on June 27.

Roberto Arroyo Gonzalez, 29, was ordered on April 23 to be transferred from the Washington Correction Center in Shelton to Whatcom County Jail so that he could stand charges for first-degree rendering criminal assistance, court documents state. He is scheduled for a Sept. 30 jury trial.

According to court documents, Peralez’s mother contacted the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 31 with concerns for her grandchildren, after news broke that Brock was wanted for the Jan. 31 murder of Dustin Wilson in the Alderwood area west of Bellingham.

Court documents show Brock and Peralez are parents to three children all under the age of 10.

Peralez’s mother told sheriff’s investigators that Peralez was aware that Brock had killed Wilson before the sheriff’s office released information about the murder, court documents state.

Peralez was contacted by sheriff’s detectives later Jan. 31 and reportedly denied knowing where Brock was.

Detectives again reached out to Peralez on Feb. 1 after law enforcement learned that Brock was still in Whatcom County and believed to be in Peralez’s apartment, court documents state. Peralez said Brock was not there, but a short time later Bellingham police responded to Peralez’s apartment for an anonymous report of an argument between Peralez and a man.

Court documents state that on Feb. 5 Peralez hid Brock in the truck of a car while they were at the Silver Reef Casino.

While at the casino, court documents state, Peralez went inside to borrow money from a family member, who later confirmed this to detectives and showed text communications with Peralez.

Court documents state that during a Feb. 14 interview with detectives set up by Gonzalez’s parole officer, Gonzalez said he was contacted by a woman he “hardly knew” named “Sarah,” who drove him to Taco Bell, at which time Brook appeared in the back seat from the trunk.

Gonzalez reportedly said he bought Brock some food at the Taco Bell and helped drive him to Kent.

Brock, who was disguised as a woman, reportedly stayed in the truck while they headed south out of Whatcom County until it appeared safe for him to emerge.

Gonzalez said that while in Kent, he drove Brock to a hotel room, helped Brock see his kids and turned off a phone Brock was using to avoid being tracked, court documents state.

Brock was arrested Feb. 6 in a Kent hotel room and transferred to Whatcom County a day later. Court documents state that Peralez was with Brock when he was arrested and that Gonzalez “was in the area.”

Brock, 31, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and third-degree assault on June 26, after he was originally charged with aggravated first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, first-degree burglary and three counts of violating a protection order.

In addition to 35 years in prison, Brock received three years probation and has to pay $6,170 in restitution to woman injured in the incident. The prison time was an agreed recommendation from the prosecution and defense as part of a plea deal.