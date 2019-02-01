Identity of man killed in early Thursday shooting in Bellingham has been released

The man who was killed in an early Thursday morning shooting near Bellingham’s Alderwood neighborhood has been identified as 32-year-old Dustin N. Wilson.
Whatcom County Medical Examiner Dr. Gary Goldfogel released the information to The Bellingham Herald in an email Friday, adding that Wilson was shot four times by a revolver handgun, including a gunshot wound to the head that was determined to be the cause of death. Dr. Goldfogel also said the method of death was homicide.
Wilson and an unidentified 21-year-old woman were shot at approximately 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1100 block of Old Marine Drive, according to a press release Thursday from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office. The woman was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital and had surgery for what reportedly were non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the release, several other people were at the scene when the shooting occurred but no one else was injured.
Deputies spoke to witness and collected evidence, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
This story will be updated.
