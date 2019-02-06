Man suspected in last week’s fatal shooting in Bellingham arrested in Kent

The man wanted on suspicion for the shooting death of a Bellingham man last week was arrested Wednesday morning in Kent.
Cody Brock, 31, was arrested at approximately 5:30 a.m. Wednesday according to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Whatcom County Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erik Sigmar.
“It took an extraordinary effort by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, working in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals office, the FBI and a special unit from Snohomish County,” Sigmar told The Herald.
Sigmar said the county is in the process of bringing Brock back to Whatcom County to face a first appearance at 3 p.m. either Wednesday or Thursday.
Brock is suspected of first-degree murder, according to a Friday press release from the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, after he allegedly shot Dustin N. Wilson in the back and head four times early Thursday in the 1100 block of Old Marine Drive, resulting in Wilson’s death.
A woman who was with Wilson at the time of the shooting also suffered a single gunshot injury in the incident and was taken to St. Joseph hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This story will be updated.
