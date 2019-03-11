Out on bail for sexual assault charges, more allegations lead to his re-arrest

A Ferndale man already charged with sexually assaulting three victims, including two young girls when he was a teenager, is now suspected of raping two additional women he was familiar with on multiple occasions.
Bellingham Police arrested Clayton Evan Cummings, 27, for the second time in approximately a week and booked him into Whatcom County Jail Friday evening on suspicion of six new counts of third-degree rape and one count of second-degree assault. Jail records show he is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail. His bail for the earlier charges was $150,000.
According to information provided to The Bellingham Herald by Lt. Claudia Murphy, Cummings is suspected of four times raping a woman he had an intimate relationship with between August and November of 2018, strangling her during one of those incidents.
Cummings also had a sexual relationship with another woman between 2013 and 2015, Murphy said, and she told police that he raped her on two occasions.
As previously reported by The Bellingham Herald, Cummings was charged Wednesday in Whatcom County Superior Court with six counts of first-degree child molestation, one count of first-degree child rape and two counts of third-degree rape. He is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Friday.
According to charging documents, one of the girls Cummings is accused of sexually assaulting would have been between the ages of 9 or 10 at the time. She reportedly recalls numerous times when Cummings would assault her at two locations in Ferndale and another in Bellingham.
The second girl would have been between the ages of 6 and 10 at the time she was assaulted, charging documents state. She reported multiple incidents happening at locations in Ferndale, Bellingham and unincorporated Whatcom County.
Cummings also is accused of raping a woman he is familiar with twice between last June and July at his home.
Since Cummings’ first arrest, several social media posts have circulated stating that police are investigating “multiple open cases” and asking anyone with information regarding Cummings to call detectives. Though Murphy said Bellingham Police did not put out the statement, police “are interested in speaking to people who have unreported crimes against Cummings to report (them).” She asked that reports be made to Detectives Johnson and McGinty at 360-778-8773 and 360-778-8823, respectively.
