Ferndale man charged with sexually assaulting two girls and one woman released on bail

A Ferndale man’s suspected sexual assaults of two young girls he was familiar with occurred over a five-year period from 2002 to 2007 when he was between the ages of 10 and 15 and at various locations in Ferndale and Bellingham, according to charging documents filed Wednesday in Whatcom County Superior Court.
Clayton Evan Cummings, now 27, was formally charged Wednesday by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brandon Waldron with six counts of first-degree child molestation, one count of first-degree child rape and two counts of third-degree rape of another woman he was familiar with.
Whatcom County Jail records show that Cummings, who was arrested Friday at his place of work, was released Tuesday on $150,000 bail.
According to charging documents, one of the girls Cummings is accused of sexually assaulting would have been between the ages of 9 or 10 at the time, and he is 68 months older than her. She reportedly recalls numerous times when Cummings would assault her at two locations in Ferndale and another in Bellingham.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Bellingham Herald
#ReadLocal
The second girl would have been between the ages of 6 and 10 at the time she was assaulted, charging documents state, and Cummings is 55 months older than her. She reportedly recalls Cummings grabbing her and touching her sexually. She reported the incidents happened at locations in Ferndale, Bellingham and unincorporated Whatcom County.
While investigating the alleged sexual assaults of the young girls, charging documents state, police learned of a woman who was known to Cummings who also was sexually assaulted. She reported knowing of Cummings when he was child, but did not have contact with him until May of 2018.
She described an incident from last June or July, after she and Cummings attended a show at the Wild Buffalo. They returned to Cummings’ residence, according to court documents, where Cummings reportedly tied her hands behind her back with a yellow or gold scarf, shoved her to the ground on her knees, forced her to perform oral sex and was violent with her, smacking her in her face.
Near the end of July, according to the documents, the woman reported returning to Cummings’ residence to get some cannabidiol oil for pain and having Cummings assault her as she said “no.” She was eventually able to shove Cummings back, grab her belongings and flee.
Cummings, who has a previous conviction for first-degree criminal trespassing in 2016, is scheduled for arraignment at 9 a.m. March 15, according to court records.
Several social media posts have circulated since Cummings’ arrest stating that police are investigating “multiple open cases” and asking anyone with information regarding Cummings to call detectives.
Lt. Claudia Murphy said the Bellingham Police did not put out the statement.
“However, since speaking to Detectives Johnston and McGinty, they indicate they are interested in speaking to people who have unreported crimes against Cummings to report (them),” Murphy told The Herald. “They encourage anyone wanting to report a crime to contact them at their desk phones, 360-778-8773 and 360-778-8823, respectively.”
Support
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:
▪ Lummi Victims of Crime, 360-312-2015
▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services, 360-715-1563
Comments