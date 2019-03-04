Ferndale man suspected in multiple sexual assaults, including of two minors

A Ferndale man is accused of sexually assaulting three victims, including two who were minors at the time, in incidents through the past decade, according to documents read Monday in Whatcom County Superior Court.
According to charging documents, Clayton Evan Cummings, 27, who was arrested Friday while at work, is suspected of three counts of third-degree rape, one count of first-degree child rape and six counts of first-degree child molestation. His bail was initially set at $500,000, according to jail records, but was reduced to $150,000 on Monday by Court Commissioner David Thorn.
Probable cause in the case was read in court over the weekend, and official charges are expected to be filed within the next several days.
A sexual assault protection order was issued Monday for three victims, court documents state.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Bellingham Herald
#ReadLocal
The alleged incidents occurred as far back as 10 years ago and as recently as 2018.
According to documents, law enforcement has been investigating Cummings since August of 2018, which is when Cummings retained attorney Robert Butler.
Cummings’ arraignment is set for 9 a.m. March 15.
Cummings has a previous conviction from 2016 for first-degree criminal trespassing, a gross misdemeanor.
Comments