Man killed and woman injured in early-morning shooting in Bellingham

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and sent a woman to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injury early Thursday morning in the Alderwood neighborhood.
According to a press release from Undersheriff Jeff Parks, deputies were sent to the 1100 block of Old Marine Drive at approximately 12:45 a.m. Thursday.
Deputies found a 32-year-old man dead from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release.
A 21-year-old woman also suffered one gunshot wound, the release said, and she was transported to St. Joseph hospital, where she underwent surgery.
The sheriff’s office did not release the names of the man or the woman, pending notification of family members.
According to the release, several other people were at the scene when the shooting occurred but no one else was injured.
Deputies spoke to witness and collected evidence, and the investigation is ongoing at this time.
This story will be updated.
