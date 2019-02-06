Bellingham man sent to prison for summer stabbings

A Bellingham man will spend a little more than a year in prison for his involvement in a pair of knife assaults last summer.
Daytin Robert Duronso-Harp, 19, was sentenced Jan. 31 to 17 months in prison and 18 months probation for second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault. As part of his sentencing, Duronso-Harp will also undergo a substance use disorder evaluation and comply with treatment, according to Whatcom County Superior Court.
Around 10:30 p.m. on July 20, Bellingham Police responded to the report of a stabbing in front of JJ’s In and Out convenience store on Holly Street. Duronso-Harp and another man were boxing, but the fight ended when Duronso-Harp stabbed the other man in the right leg. Witnesses made tourniquets from belts, as there was a large amount of blood and the man was going in and out of consciousness, records state.
The man was taken to St. Joseph’s hospital where he received stitches for his injury and was later released.
A few weeks later, on Aug. 9, officers were called to the 400 block of Cornwall Ave. near Glass Beach for the report of another stabbing. A male told police Duronso-Harp got out of an SUV that pulled up and sprayed him in the face with bear mace, the records state. Duronso-Harp and the man got into a fight, which ended when Duronso-Harp cut the man on the arm with a knife, records show.
The man was taken to the hospital, required stitches and was later treated and released.
Duronso-Harp was initially charged with five counts of second-degree assault while armed with a deadly weapon, two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property, and one count each of first-degree robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, escape from community custody and second-degree identity theft. His charges were reduced as part of a plea deal.
Two weeks prior to the first stabbing, Duronso-Harp had been released from jail, according to court records. He has previous convictions for felony drug possession, residential burglary and second-degree robbery.
