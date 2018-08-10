Bellingham Police seeking man suspected of using knife in two assaults

The Bellingham Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a 19-year-old man who is suspected of twice using a knife in altercations during the past three weeks, resulting in victims being taken to the hospital.
According to a press release from Lt. Claudia Murphy, police are looking for Daytin Robert Duronso-Harp, who is described as 6-foot tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Murphy said there is probable cause for the arrest of Dursonso-Harp for two counts of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree robbery stemming from the incidents.
The most recent incident occurred Thursday morning near Glass Beach in the 400 block of Cornwall Avenue.
Dursonso-Harp is considered armed and dangerous, according to the release, and anybody who sees him should immediately call 911.
If you have further information regarding the cases or where Dursonso-Harp can be located, please contact Sgt. D. Johnson at 360-778-8686.
Both of the victims in the altercations were treated and released, Murphy said.
