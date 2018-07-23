He received five stitches after a downtown stabbing Friday, but he didn’t help police

Bellingham Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred Friday night in front of a downtown business on East Holly Street.
Police responded at 10:43 p.m. to reports of the stabbing in the 100 block of East Holly Street. Emergency radio broadcasts placed the incident in front of the JJ’s In and Out convenience store.
A male victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to Lt. Don Almer. His injuries required five stitches, Almer said, but he was uncooperative with officers and hospital staff and did not discuss the incident.
Witnesses and officers have identified a suspect in the stabbing, Almer said, and the investigation is continuing.
