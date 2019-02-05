Months-long dispute over woman reportedly led to last week’s murder near Bellingham

A dispute over a woman is believed to have led Cody Mitchell Brock to lie in wait for Dustin M. Wilson early Thursday outside a Alderwood area home, court documents show, before Brock reportedly sneaked up behind and fatally shot Wilson and shot and injured another woman.
The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, in a press release Friday, asked for the public’s help in locating Brock, while a nationwide extraditable warrant was filed for his arrest on suspicion of first-degree murder the same day in Whatcom County Superior Court.
According to court documents filed Friday, Wilson was found by responding sheriff’s deputies laying on the front door entry to the house in the 1100 block of Old Marine Drive with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head and three to the right side of his torso. The woman, who was taken to St. Joseph hospital for treatment of her injury, had a single gunshot wound to her stomach.
Security video footage from outside the house showed a person arrive at the house at approximately 1:30 a.m. and hide behind some bushes in front of the house just out of view of the camera, documents state.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Bellingham Herald
#ReadLocal
At approximately 1:42 a.m., a vehicle arrives at the house, and about a minute later, Wilson and two women get out of the car and walk up to the front door. As the three walk out of view of one of the cameras, a lone male believed to be Brock wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black-and-white tennis shoes emerges from the bushes, records state.
A second camera shows Wilson and the two women approach the front door of the house before they moved out of its view. Footage then reportedly shows the man believed to be Brock run up behind the trio with a silver handgun in his right hand. Footage showed a recoil, as if the gun had been fired, and the man believed to be Brock is seen running away from the house moments later.
A witness who was in the house told deputies the shooter, who he did not recognize but described as a 5-foot-11 white male with no facial hair wearing a blue shirt, dark tennis shoes and a gray hoodie, stood over and fired the gun at Wilson’s body, court documents state.
It is believed a revolver was used in the shootings, documents state, as no casings were found at the scene and the video footage didn’t show anybody collecting them.
During the investigation, the Sheriff’s office learned that there had been a months-long dispute between Brock and Wilson over the intimate and personal relationships each had with a woman, documents state, and that several people said they had heard Brock threaten to kill Wilson.
According to court records, Brock is scheduled to face a jury trial Feb. 11 for a charge of second-degree strangulation assault and two charges for harassment from an Aug. 15 incident and a charge of bail jumping from Oct. 31. He also has Whatcom County felony convictions for second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, witness tampering, violation of a protection order and bail jumping from 2008.
Comments