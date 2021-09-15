What ended a Bellingham petition drive to Save the Trails?

A person signs a petition for the Save the Trails referendum on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Taylor Dock in Bellingham, Wash. The Bellingham Herald

An effort to reverse a Bellingham City Council decision to give up its right to extend a street in Happy Valley has apparently failed, because organizers missed a deadline to submit petitions.

“The city did not receive a signed referendum petition yesterday challenging the vacation ordinance, so the deadline for submitting the petition has passed,” City Attorney Alan Marriner told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

A group called Save the Trails was working to overturn a bureaucratic step called a “street vacation,” where the City Council voted 4-2 on July 26 to give up its claim to extend Douglas Avenue west up a steep hill from 21st to 20th streets in Happy Valley, allowing a proposed apartment complex to use part of the former street right-of-way.

To qualify, Save the Trails had to submit about 2,500 valid signatures of registered Bellingham voters by Friday, Sept. 10.

Bellingham and utility companies retain easements through the site, but Bellingham gave up its street right-of-way claim for $18,000, an amount that was set as fair market value.

It didn’t sell the land itself, because the land is owned by the developer, Marriner said.

But a steep and narrow trail zig-zags through the wooded site, providing a shortcut for neighborhood residents and others.

And it’s that trail that drew opposition from some residents — even though the City Council is guaranteeing that the pathway will remain open and improved to city standards, including stairs where required.

Any trees that are removed during construction must be replaced on a 2-to-1 basis, Mayor Seth Fleetwood said.