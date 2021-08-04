Update: Whatcom medical examiner confirms identity of body found last week in Lake Whatcom

The Bellingham Herald file

The body that was recovered last week in Lake Whatcom near the AM/PM Beach in Sudden Valley has been confirmed to be that of a man the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office had been looking for since he went missing in early July.

The Whatcom Count Medical Examiners Office confirmed the body was that of Rodger Ulsky, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email Wednesday, Aug. 4.

Sheriff’s Office search and rescue teams had been looking for Ulsky in and around Lake Whatcom since he went missing July 2.

Ulsky was last seen at his Sudden Valley home at approximately 9:45 a.m. Friday, July 2, as his wife was leaving to run some errands, Slater told The Herald last month. Ulsky’s shoes and hiking poles were found July 3 on AM Beach.

A diver discovered Ulsky’s body July 29, and South Whatcom Fire Authority crews responded at 3:14 p.m. to Morning Beach Drive for a water rescue, according to the PulsePoint app. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office also was called to the scene at the same time.

The body was found in 70 feet to 75 feet of water and recovered at approximately 8 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release Friday afternoon.