Body recovered from Lake Whatcom near Sudden Valley beach

A body was recovered from the waters of Lake Whatcom Thursday afternoon near the AM/PM Beach in Sudden Valley.

South Whatcom Fire Authority crews responded at 3:14 p.m. July 29 to Morning Beach Drive for a water rescue, according to the PulsePoint app. The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office also was called to the scene at the same time.

Firefighters and deputies learned that a diver had discovered what appeared to be a body, South Whatcom Assistant Fire Chief Mitch Nolze told The Bellingham Herald.

Sheriff’s office search and rescue crews took the lead on recovering the body, Nolze said, with South Whatcom water rescue-trained crews remaining on scene to assist as needed.

Any more information on the recovery will come from the sheriff’s office, Nolze said, and The Herald has reached out requesting more information, including whether the body recovered was that of Roger Ulsky.

Sheriff’s Office search and rescue teams have been looking for Ulsky in and around Lake Whatcom since he went missing July 2.

Ulsky was last seen at his Sudden Valley home at approximately 9:45 a.m. Friday, July 2, as his wife was leaving to run some errands, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Herald earlier this month. Ulsky’s shoes and hiking poles were found July 3 on AM Beach.