Whatcom County search and rescue team seeking missing man in Sudden Valley

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office’s Search and Rescue team is looking for a missing man Tuesday, July 6, in Sudden Valley.

The search team is looking for Roger Ulsky in and around Lake Louise, sheriff’s office spokesperson Deb Slater told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

The team is utilizing multiple boats along with a K9 and sonar, Slater reported.

