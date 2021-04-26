These new amenities are being considered for Waypoint Park on Bellingham’s waterfront

A new trail section, water overlooks and seating areas are being proposed for the next part of the development of Waypoint Park on the city’s waterfront.

The 2-acre park is at 1145 Granary Ave. and is among Bellingham’s newer parks.

It is named after an industrial acid ball that was transformed into an iconic public sculpture called “Waypoint,” but is more likely to be called the Acid Ball by the public.

The park is adjacent to the revitalized Central Pier and the renovated Granary Building, which has a number of new tenants — all designed to provide much-desired public access to the waterfront.

What’s up next for the park?

Being proposed are a continuation of a 14-foot-wide waterfront trail connection from Roeder Avenue to Laurel Avenue, restrooms, plantings along the shoreline, lawn space, more public art, and outdoor games such as table tennis, chess, or cornhole, according to the Bellingham Parks and Recreation Department.

An online presentation showing the proposed design for this second phase of development is at engagebellingham.org/waypoint. People also can ask questions and leave comments there.

People walk near the “Acid Ball” at Waypoint Park in February 2020. A trail connection, restrooms and outdoor games are proposed for the second phase of development of the park on Bellingham’s downtown waterfront. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald

Design and permitting will continue through 2021. Construction is expected to start in late 2022 or in 2023.

Opened in summer 2018 after an environmental cleanup of what had been an industrial site for decades, mostly operated by Georgia-Pacific as a pulp mill, Waypoint Park has been lauded as one of the best-restored beaches in the nation.

The area includes a nearby and temporary bicycle pump track on Port of Bellingham land.

The port and city are partners in the overall master planning and redevelopment of the surrounding waterfront district.

The redevelopment is expected to take decades, and Port officials said they wanted to bring the public to the area sooner rather than later.