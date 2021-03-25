New season of the Bellingham Farmers Market starts April 3 with these new vendors

The Bellingham Farmers Market will kick off its 29th season on Saturday, April 3, at the Depot Market Square in Bellingham. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

The new season of the Bellingham Farmers Market will have several new vendors to go with its new look during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 29th season kicks off on Saturday, April 3, at Depot Market Square, 1100 Railroad Ave. The market will have about 70 vendors, according to a news release from the organization. It will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday through Dec. 18.

At this stage of the pandemic, there are still restrictions in place. That includes wearing a mask, staying socially distant from other people and taking all food to-go, as eating at the market is not currently allowed.

In addition, some produce vendors may allow customers to self-select items, while others may not. Signs will be posted. Customers may bring their own shopping bags, according to the news release.

New vendors at the market include Carnal, which will sell grass-fed beef jerky; Laird Dairy, selling raw milk cheeses; The Sunspot Series, which sells handmade wood art and Sage to Sea Designs, which has handcrafted leather and canvas bags.

The Wednesday farmers market will start in June at its new home on the Bellingham waterfront. It’ll be near Waypoint Park and the Granary Building. The market is expected to have around 40 vendors. The Wednesday market will be open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. through September. If restrictions are lifted, the Wednesday market plans on having live music and other family-friendly activities.

New vendors at the Wednesday market include Bud and Bloom Botanicals, Free Range Flowers, MW Soapworks and Wild Rye Farm.

Further details about the markets can be found online at bellinghamfarmers.org.