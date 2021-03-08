Bellingham mayor gives ultimatum to homeless tent encampment

Homeless people set up tents Feb. 4 near Frank Geri Softball Fields in Bellingham after they were removed Jan. 28 from the Camp 210 homeless encampment at the civic center downtown. The Bellingham Herald

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

Residents of a tent encampment at a Bellingham park have one week to leave or they will be forcibly removed, Mayor Seth Fleetwood said Monday, March 8.

Fleetwood told the City Council that Public Works crew will begin moving tents and belongings on Tuesday, March 16, and anyone remaining at the site will be forced to leave.

“This encampment is not going to be of long duration,” Fleetwood told the council. “It was never approved or authorized and it won’t continue.”

Fleetwood cited ongoing health and safety concerns, along with the looming baseball and softball seasons, as the reason for ending the encampment.

“It presents a serious public health and safety hazard,” Fleetwood told the council. “There’s a great deal of refuse there, including feces and needles that’ll have to be cleaned up before it can be used.”

A tent and makeshift dwelling caught fire and burned Monday morning at the site, the second such fire in recent weeks.

Several dozen tents and temporary shelters of pallets and other material were erected Jan. 28, after a previous encampment was dismantled Jan. 28 and its occupants ousted from the lawns at City Hall and the Public Library.