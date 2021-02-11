Explosion and fire at Bellingham homeless tent encampment near ball fields

A firetruck stops on Fraser Street in Bellingham on Thursday, Feb. 11, after an explosion was reported from the homeless camp on the parking lot near Frank Geri Softball Fields near the Civic Athletic Complex. The Bellingham Herald

An explosion has occurred at a homeless tent encampment in the lower parking lot of Frank Geri Softball Fields, according to emergency radio broadcasts.

Bellingham police and the Bellingham Fire Department responded to the corner of Puget and Fraser streets shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 11.

At least six explosions were reported and there were at least three or four tents that started on fire, according to emergency broadcasts. By 1:45 p.m., the fires appeared to be out.

Bellingham fire advanced life support units were called to respond to any burn injuries, the broadcasts said.

The extent of injuries was not immediately available.

Fraser Street has been shut down, and officials are notifying the Whatcom Transit Authority and school buses, according to the broadcasts.

Volunteers and community members worked to set up a warming shelter Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 9, at the homeless tent encampment near the ball fields in anticipation of the area’s expected inclement weather, according to social media statements by BOP (Bellingham Occupied Protest) Mutual Aid.

The city provided notice early last week that residents of the encampment had to move themselves and their belongings by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. As of Thursday afternoon, Feb. 11, several dozen tents and make-shift shelters remained set up at the encampment near the ball fields, and the city had not taken action to clear the encampment.

A homeless tent encampment, known as Camp 210, started in November on the lawns of Bellingham City Hall and the Bellingham Public Library as an occupied protest over the lack of shelter available in the area for homeless people.

The city spent nearly $75,000 on the Jan. 28 removal of the downtown tent encampment, which was cleared a day before the city’s deadline for the homeless encampment to leave. Protesters used wooden pallets to block officials from clearing the encampment, while volunteers helped the encampment move to the lower parking lot near the ball fields.

The city has also opened a warming site for people who are homeless in downtown Bellingham at the Depot Market Square.

This story will be updated.

— Warren Sterling, wsterling@bhamherald.com, contributed to this report.