Bellingham fire and police respond to report of tent fire at homeless encampment

Bellingham firefighters and police officers responded to a tent fire at the homeless tent encampment Monday morning in the lower parking lot of the Frank Geri Softball Fields.

Bellingham Fire Department crews were called at 9:06 a.m. to the intersection of Fraser and Puget streets for the report of an outside fire, according to the PulsePoint app.

Unconfirmed radio broadcasts at the time said the report was for a fire at the encampment.

Later unconfirmed radio reports said that an explosion was heard and that smoke was visible from Woburn Street. No injuries were initially reported due to the fire or the reported explosion.

Once on the scene, fire crews reported finding a wooden and tent structure had “heavy fire.”

Police were on scene to direct traffic and to assist firefighters if needed.

By 9:17 p.m., unconfirmed radio reports said the fire was extinguished.

According to a tweet by the Bellingham Police Department, a propane heater is believe to have exploded, causing the wooden structure to burn.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to the tweet, which advised people to be patient and avoid the area.