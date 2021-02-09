As frigid weather sets in, Bellingham opens temporary warming site for the homeless

The City of Bellingham is opening a temporary warming site downtown for people who are homeless, according to Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood.

The city will be opening a temporary warming site for at least a week at Depot Market Square at 1100 Railroad Avenue. The site will open at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and be open 24 hours a day until noon Tuesday, Feb. 16, Fleetwood said in a prepared statement sent Tuesday to The Bellingham Herald.

Fleetwood said the city is gathering volunteers who will staff the site. It is also creating a volunteer sign up opportunity for the rest of the week, Fleetwood said, calling the site “the right thing to do to provide an additional place for people living unsheltered to stay warm.”

The warming site will be open to anyone experiencing homelessness. The city said COVID-19 precautions will be required, including social distancing measures and mask use, while people use the space.

The move comes as frigid air moves south from British Columbia, bringing unseasonably cold temperatures, wind chills potentially reaching 0 degrees and a chance of snow to lowland Whatcom County.

Volunteers and community members also worked to set up a warming shelter Tuesday afternoon at a homeless tent encampment in the lower parking lot of Frank Geri Softball Fields off of Puget Street, according to social media statements by BOP (Bellingham Occupied Protest) Mutual Aid.

“Temps this week are going to deadly levels, we need your help to keep folks dry (and) warm,” BOP’s statement said, also asking for donations of propane heaters, cots, hot water bottles and other items.

The city provided notice early last week that residents of the encampment had to move themselves and their belongings by 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. As of Monday afternoon, Feb. 8, several dozen tents and make-shift shelters remained set up at the encampment near the ball fields, and the city had not taken action to clear the encampment.

A homeless tent encampment, known as Camp 210, started in November on the lawns of Bellingham City Hall and the Bellingham Public Library as an occupied protest over the lack of shelter available in the area for homeless people.

The city spent nearly $75,000 on the Jan. 28 removal of the downtown tent encampment, which was cleared a day before the city’s deadline for the homeless encampment to leave. Protesters used wooden pallets to block officials from clearing the encampment, while volunteers helped the encampment move to the lower parking lot near the ball fields.

The city is soliciting and scheduling volunteers for its warming site by phone at 360-595-3728 only if they wish to volunteer their time or by email at parks@cob.org.

The capacity of the warming site was not immediately available Tuesday.

This story will be updated.