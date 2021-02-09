A chance of snow in Whatcom exists every day through Friday, but when is it most likely?

It’s looking more likely that Whatcom County will get at least a little lowland snow as the arctic chill embracing the region lingers, according to the most recent forecast.

Frigid air is pushing south from the Fraser River Valley of British Columbia, bringing unseasonably cold temperatures and blustery northeast winds to lowland Whatcom County — especially areas north of Bellingham.

“With cold air impacting much of the contiguous United States through the week as well as in Western Washington, there are multiple winter weather factors in play through the week that will contribute to the chances for lowland snow and gusty winds on top of a colder than normal pattern,” said Madelyn Kristell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle.

A chance of snow exists every day through Friday, and again into next week, according to the current forecast.

This Fraser Outflow will bring especially cold air across Whatcom County, and the coldest temperatures will be on Thursday with a daytime high below freezing and overnight lows into the 20s and possibly colder.

Northeast winds could increase with gusts of 30 to 40 mph Wednesday and Thursday, wind chills near 0 degrees and possible localized power outages.

A frontal system might reach the area with a chance of snow Thursday and Friday, Kristell said in Tuesday’s online forecast discussion.

Current forecasts show most of the snow tracking south of Whatcom County, however, she said.

And with unseasonably cold air likely to stick around through the Presidents Day weekend, another round of strong wind is possible on Saturday, and there’s the potential for snow again early next week.

“While there is undoubtedly too much uncertainty in the models to speculate at this time, it is possible that another low-pressure system may descend from the north and provide another shot at moisture and potentially snow Monday into Tuesday. For now, the most that can be said about the weekend into early next week is that it is possible for the wintry pattern to continue.,” Kristell said.

No shelters

Meanwhile, the Whatcom County Health Department’s Anne Deacon said that no temporary cold weather shelters will not be available this winter because of the new coronavirus pandemic and because more shelter beds are available.

More than 500 total beds are offered throughout the system, including at Base Camp, an overflow shelter, tiny home encampments and through motel vouchers, Deacon said during an online Bellingham City Council committee meeting Monday.

Avalanche danger

Avalanche danger in the Mount Baker wilderness was listed as “considerable” Tuesday by the Northwest Avalanche Center.

An off-duty Washington State Patrol trooper died in an avalanche Monday near Cle Elum.

A total of 16 people have died in avalanches across the U.S. since Jan. 30, the avalanche center said.

Lingering chill

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is seeing below-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation for the next week to 10 days in Northwest Washington.

Normal temperatures for early February are daytime highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows just above the freezing level.