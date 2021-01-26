City of Bellingham informs Camp 210 residents of Friday deadline for cleanup

The city of Bellingham has informed residents and advocates at the downtown tent encampment outside City Hall and the public library that they have until 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, to remove their belongings.

The city announced in a Facebook post Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, that it has delivered legal notice of the deadline.

“This follows our intentions, stated repeatedly during the past month, that this illegal encampment must end in January,” the city’s statement read. “Please help us encourage campers to find shelter elsewhere. Space is available at the Base Camp shelter and at its overflow facility.”

The encampment, known as Camp 210, is a group of homeless campers and advocates living in tents on the lawns of City Hall (210 Lottie St.) and the public library (210 Central Ave.). Camp 210 was set up in November to protest the lack of shelter in the area.

The city provided notice on Jan. 19 that people camping within 25 feet of City Hall would have to remove their belongings by Friday morning. In response, multiple people showed up to protest and protect the encampment. Protesters created a human barrier and later broke into City Hall, prompting city workers to leave, on Friday, Jan. 22, in order to stop city officials from attempting to clean up the encampment that day.

Later Friday, a confrontation between two groups of people at the encampment left two people injured in a hatchet attack, according to Bellingham police. There were no updates on the attack as of Monday morning, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

City Hall will be closed this week and the library has suspended its curbside pickup service. The closure is for the health and safety for all, including the residents at Camp 210, the public, city staff and others doing essential work, Fleetwood said in an online meeting Monday, Jan. 25.

Fleetwood said he condemned the vandalism and assaults by protesters on Friday.

“There were a variety of serious things that happened, including some really horrible, deplorable crimes that evening. I just want to condemn all of that in the strongest terms,” Fleetwood said in the online meeting.

Tuesday’s statement by the city said all belongings must be removed, not just those within 25 feet of buildings.

The cleanup notice posted Tuesday called the camp “unlawful and prohibited under the Bellingham Municipal Code and is an immediate risk to the health and safety of the public.”

As part of the cleanup, the city’s notice said that remaining litter, garbage, refuse and waste will be collected and disposed of. Personal property that poses a health or safety risk also will be discarded, according to the notice, though all other property left behind will be collected by the city and stored at no cost to the residents for 60 days.

Tuesday’s Facebook statement said it supports the operation of Base Camp, a homeless shelter on Cornwall Avenue operated by Lighthouse Mission Ministries, and an overflow shelter at the former Drop-In Center on West Holly Street. It also supports the tiny home villages operated by HomesNow and that it is in the process of developing additional tiny home facilities with a “qualified operator.”

“We will continue to develop other options for low-barrier facilities to provide safe shelter for those in need, along with Whatcom County and the other partner organizations,” the city’s statement read.

Additionally, the city urged those who have been delivering donations outside City Hall to redirect their efforts, asking them to consider donating to local organizations the city has partnered with and other non-profit local housing and human services, including

▪ Lighthouse Mission Ministry’s Base Camp.

▪ Homes Now.

▪ Road2Home..

▪ Opportunity Council.

▪ Lydia Place.

▪ Northwest Youth Services.

▪ Sun Community Services.

▪ Catholic Community Services.

▪ YWCA.

▪ Interfaith Coalition.

▪ Mercy Housing Northwest.

▪ Sean Humphrey House.

This story will be updated.