Protesters block roads in front of Whatcom courthouse in response to Camp 210 cleanup

Protesters and advocates for homeless have created a human barrier across Grand Avenue in front of the Whatcom County Courthouse and are blocking cars from going through Friday morning, Jan. 22.

A part of Bellingham City Hall also has been spray painted.

The move is in opposition to the City of Bellingham’s announced plans to move a temporary encampment on the lawn of Bellingham City Hall 25 feet away from the building.

Several wooden structures and large tents have been erected on the City Hall lawn. No tents have moved as of this morning. City officials and law enforcement have driven by, but so far no one is on scene.

Two cars have barricaded Grand Avenue in front of the county courthouse, and some cars have been seen driving across the sidewalk in front of the steps of the courthouse to get around.

Protesters have also blocked off a nearby intersection and moved cars so their along Grand Avenue, blocking the entrances to Lottie Street.

Several protesters on the line have signs that say “Services now” and “Do not sweep” and “Provide an actual solution for the homeless.”

The advocates and protesters are protesting the lack of shelter space for homeless people in Whatcom County.

Protesters and homeless advocates blocked Grand Avenue in front of the Whatcom County Courthouse in response to a cleanup of Camp 210 at Bellingham City Hall Friday, Jan. 22. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald

At around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, the City of Bellingham notified residents of Camp 210 that they have to stop camping within 25 feet of City Hall and move their belongings outside that boundary by 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22.

Camp 210 is a group of homeless campers living in tents on the lawns of City Hall (210 Lottie St.) and the Bellingham Public Library (210 Central Ave.).

It was set up in November to protest the lack of shelter in the area.

Eve Smason-Marcus, an advocate with Camp 210 said the encampment has had roughly 90 to 120 campers per night, with numerous other people coming through daily to get supplies and food.

Advocates say negotiations and communication with city and county officials has slowly dissipated, leading them to believe a cleanup was a possibility, according to Smason-Marcus.

The city told The Bellingham Herald that the 25-foot boundary around City Hall is being established as a fire protection area.

The cleanup notice provided Tuesday afternoon states that if campers remain within the 25-foot boundary, they could be arrested for trespassing.

Protesters and advocates for homeless have created a human barrier across Grand Avenue in front of the Whatcom County Courthouse and are blocking cars from going through Friday morning, Jan. 22, in Bellingham. Denver Pratt The Bellingham Herald

The city will remove garbage, litter, waste and personal property that is left within the 25-foot area. Personal property that poses a health or personal safety risk will be thrown away, according to the notice. Other personal property that is left will be collected by the city and stored at no cost for 60 days. After 60 days, the property will be discarded.

City officials asked that a safety zone, free of campers, fires and belongings, be left around the perimeter of City Hall at the beginning of the tent encampment, Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood said in a prepared statement. Throughout the duration of the encampment there has been an increase in fire pits, burn barrels, propane tanks, wood and structures. Fleetwood said this increase of combustible materials has increased the risk of fires and explosions.

This story will be updated.