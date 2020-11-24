No immediate plans to make downtown homeless camp move, Bellingham mayor says

Bellingham officials will allow for at least two weeks a makeshift tent camp for people protesting a lack of homeless shelter space, Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood said Monday afternoon, Nov. 23.

Fleetwood said he is working with Whatcom County officials to find more capacity for those without a home, including a temporary village of shelter units — smaller than tiny homes with room for a bed, chair and a few belongings — that the county has considered buying.

“We are continuing the negotiations with the county as it relates to the details of our partnership,” Fleetwood told the City Council in an online meeting.

“We’re reviewing our options for how we might formally permit that,” Fleetwood said. “Right now, it’s not being enforced.”

A tent encampment began on the lawn in front of City Hall recently and expanded last weekend to the north lawn of the Bellingham Public Library.

It’s unknown exactly how many people are living there, but they have demanded the city and county increase shelter capacity amid projections of a cold, wet and possibly snowy winter.

Whatcom County officials have discussed buying some 50 of the heated shelters, which could cost about $7,000 each, under an emergency order to bypass the formal bidding process.

But the shelters would need a location and a logistics plan that includes, food service, toilet and shower facilities, along with rules for access.

Bellingham officials are seeking an agency to run such a shelter encampment, and Fleetwood said it would take about two weeks to finalize plans.

Councilwoman Hollie Huthman suggested that anyone who is concerned about the issue of homelessness should visit the encampment at 210 Lottie St.

Huthman called her recent visit an “enlightening” experience.

“Regardless of how you feel the message is being conveyed, I think we can all agree on the message,” she said. “I can’t agree with sending them back into the woods. These are real human beings.”