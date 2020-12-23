Focus turns to cleanup, environmental assessment in Whatcom train derailment

After Tuesday’s derailment of a train carrying crude oil in Custer, the focus has turned to cleanup and assessment of potential environmental impacts and damage — a risk environmental organizations and activists say is high when transporting oil by rail or pipeline.

Seven cars of a BNSF Railway freight train derailed at 11:46 a.m. Dec. 22 just south of the intersection of Portal Way and Main Street.

Five of the seven cars initially caught fire, and later Tuesday, only two remained burning. Both were extinguished as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23, Courtney Wallace, a BNSF spokesperson, said.

Wallace said the northbound train headed for the Phillips 66 Refinery west of Ferndale was hauling more than 100 tank cars of crude oil from the Bakken Formation in North Dakota. Wallace said she was uncertain what type of cars derailed, but such tank cars can carry up to about 35,000 gallons of oil, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Every year, around 20 billion gallons of oil moves through Washington state by vessel, rail and pipeline, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Due to Tuesday’s derailment and the potential environmental impacts associated with it, nearby residents of up to a half-mile were evacuated until late Tuesday. Whatcom County Sheriff Bill Elfo said there were no injuries and no damage to nearby structures from the derailment.

Local, state and federal agencies are investigating the cause of and potential environmental impacts from the derailment.

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, said he was concerned about the derailment in a statement issued Tuesday. Larsen is a senior member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. His 2nd District seat covers south Bellingham and counties south of Whatcom.

“I worked closely with the Obama administration to create strong rules to make the transport of oil by rail safer. Clearly, there may be more work to do,” Larsen said in his statement. “I will continue to monitor the situation and await the findings of the NTSB’s (National Transportation Safety Board) investigation.”

As of Wednesday morning, Dec. 23, it was still unclear how much crude oil spilled, according to Ty Keltner, communications manager for the spills program with the state Department of Ecology. Wallace and Keltner said vacuum trucks were being used Wednesday morning to remove the oil. Once that process is complete, a determination can be made about how much oil was spilled, they said.

Keltner, with ecology, said groundwater contamination issues are the biggest concern with this incident. He said officials were on scene Wednesday looking at whether there were groundwater impacts, and would be performing testing later in the day. The testing will determine the footprint of the spill, or how far it reached, he said.

Keltner said the mobile air monitors that measured the plume of black smoke that rose into the air after the derailment and cars caught fire were showing no concentrations that were of concern.

Groundwater contamination is of great concern with this spill, said Matt Krogh, the U.S. Oil and Gas Program Director who is based out of Bellingham at Stand.earth, a West coast-based environmental organization.

“I think one of the things people need to be cognizant of is that there is no safe way to move crude oil, whether by pipeline or rail,” Krogh said in an interview with The Bellingham Herald. “Railroads connect population centers, pipelines are designed to connect production. Both are dangerous and problematic in their own way.”

Krogh said it’s hard to tell from Tuesday’s derailment whether the crude oil spilled was near a high-risk aquifer in the area, or a moderate risk area. He said it will be important to keep an eye on the groundwater after cleanup and continue testing for contamination.

Krogh said Bakken crude, which was being transported in Tuesday’s derailment, is high in benzine and other powerful carcinogens. He said high levels of benzene in groundwater can still be a problem years after a spill.

This story will be updated.