Evacuations ordered as train derails near Custer; I-5 halted

A train has derailed and caught fire in the Custer area and residents and visitors within a half-mile were being evacuated, according to Whatcom County Public Works, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Washington State Patrol.

The train, carrying crude oil, derailed around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the Custer area, according to Courtney Wallace, a Burlington Northern Santa Fe spokesperson. It is a BNSF train and track, Wallace said.

The train derailed near the 7500 block of Portal Way, according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter. The sheriff’s office is working on evacuating people within a half-mile of the derailment, the agency said.

There have been no reported injuries at this time, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management Deputy Director John Gargett told The Bellingham Herald about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Gargett said it’s unclear at this time whether there was damage to nearby structures or buildings. While he didn’t know the exact number of people who were evacuated, he said evacuations were ordered within a half-mile around the center of Custer.

He said the train was carrying Bakken crude oil, so evacuations were ordered out of an abundance of caution.

Gargett said it’s too early to determine a cause for the derailment.

Wallace, with BNSF, said initial reports show that three to five tank cars derailed and there is a fire near the end of the train.

Wallace said the first priority is safety issues and BNSF is working with local authorities to assess and mitigate the situation.

She said the cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Public works closed Grandview Road at Portal Way and Main Street at Portal Way, it announced on Twitter.

Interstate 5 was closed in both directions between Grandview Road and Birch Bay Lynden Road, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The Interstate reopened around 2 p.m., according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman. Local roads in the area remain closed, Axtman said.

Smoke rises near Custer after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed Tuesday, Dec. 22. Warren Sterling The Bellingham Herald

Detours for the area are State Route 548 (Grandview), which will take drivers along the west side to and from Blaine, according to WSDOT. The agency advised people to exit the interstate early to avoid the backup at the closure point.

State Route 539, or the Mount Baker Highway, will take drivers to the east side to and from the Lynden area, WSDOT said.

Public works asked people to avoid the Custer area.

