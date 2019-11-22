Bellingham massage therapist arrested again, accused of indecent liberties with women

A Bellingham massage therapist has been arrested again amid an ongoing police investigation into allegations that he inappropriately touched female clients.

Jeremy Robert Wilson, 48, was booked into Whatcom Jail on Tuesday, Nov. 19, on suspicion of six counts of indecent liberties, which occurred while providing massages to four women.

Wilson was released on his own recognizance that same day. His arraignment for the latest allegations is scheduled for Dec. 6 in Whatcom County Superior Court.

“We hope that the community will refrain from passing judgment on Mr. Wilson until they have all of the facts,” Emily Beschen, his defense attorney, told The Bellingham Herald on Thursday, Nov. 21.

The alleged incidents that make up Wilson’s most recent arrest occurred from November 2016 to July 2018, according to court documents.

Wilson owns Bellingham Mobile Massage Therapy.

The new allegations involve massages he gave at his business and at a Bellingham chiropractic office, according to court documents.

Wilson allegedly touched the women’s breasts and groins, as well as rubbing his groin against them during massages, the records show.

In addition to the most recent allegations, Wilson was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with one count of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

That arrest, Murphy told The Herald, was linked to an accusation that Wilson inappropriately touched a woman who went to Bellingham Mobile Massage Therapy in the 100 block of North Commercial Street for a scheduled massage therapy appointment on May 1.

Earlier this month, the Washington State Department of Health suspended Wilson’s massage therapist license pending the outcome of his legal case.

He is barred from giving massages in the state until the allegations against him have been resolved, the state Health Department said.