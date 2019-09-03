Bellingham massage therapist reportedly inappropriately touched multiple patients

Here’s what the Bellingham Police Department does The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Bellingham Police Department enforces the law within Bellingham city limits.

A Bellingham massage therapist was arrested Thursday for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple clients over several years while giving massages.

Jeremy Robert Wilson, 48, turned himself in to Bellingham police shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 29. He was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, according to Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy.

On May 1, a woman went to Bellingham Mobile Massage Therapy LLC in the 100 block of North Commercial Street for a scheduled massage therapy appointment. During the massage, Wilson allegedly touched intimate areas that did not need to be massaged or touched given the location of the original areas of pain or discomfort listed by the woman, Murphy said.

The woman called police several days later to report the incident, Murphy said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Wilson is the owner of the business and is a licensed massage therapist, Murphy said.

Further investigation revealed that a licensed massage therapist is required to have completed 16 additional hours of training for certain types of massage, but Wilson only had three of those hours, Murphy said.

Washington State Department of Health records show Wilson was first issued a massage therapist’s license in August of 2016.

The state health department is also investigating Wilson for allegedly inappropriately touching three patients, and enforcement action on his license is pending, according to health department records.

Wilson saw those three patients while employed by a chiropractic clinic in Bellingham. He provided massage therapy to the first patient on 13 occasions between November 2016 and January 2018, according to a statement of charges filed against Wilson’s license by the state health department.