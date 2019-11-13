Bellingham massage therapist suspended for allegedly touching women inappropriately

The Washington state Department of Health has suspended the license of a Bellingham massage therapist over allegations that he inappropriately touched five female clients.

Jeremy Robert Wilson’s credentials were suspended pending legal action, the state agency said in a release Wednesday, Nov. 13.

He was arrested Aug. 29 on suspicion of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

That arrest, Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald, was linked to an accusation that Wilson inappropriately touched a woman who went to Bellingham Mobile Massage Therapy in the 100 block of North Commercial Street for a scheduled massage therapy appointment on May 1.

During that appointment, he allegedly touched intimate areas on the woman that did not need to be massaged or touched given the location of the original areas of pain or discomfort listed by the woman, Murphy said.

The state Department of Health release indicated there were additional women.

The agency said Wilson allegedly touched the women inappropriately from November 2016 to May 2019 while providing massage treatment.

The state Department of Health alleged that he exhibited behaviors, gestures and expressions that could be interpreted as sexual.

Wilson cannot give massages in the state until the charges against him have been resolved, the state said.

He was first issued a massage therapist’s license in August of 2016, according to Washington State Department of Health records.

This story will be updated.