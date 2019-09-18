Have you seen this spiky-looking steel sculpture near Costco? Here’s the story behind it

Have you seen these? Check out Bellingham’s outdoor art collection ​The City of Bellingham manages and maintains a collection of more than 84 pieces of outdoor public artwork. Do you recognize any of these? Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ​The City of Bellingham manages and maintains a collection of more than 84 pieces of outdoor public artwork. Do you recognize any of these?

What’s that metal thing that looks like a spiky pine cone off Mahogany Avenue near Costco?

It’s Bellingham’s newest piece of public art, a sculpture titled “Rain Flower,” created by Noah Ives of Building Wellness Lab out of Portland, Oregon.

The $65,000 sculpture has been installed in the North End Regional Pond.

The city of Bellingham’s One Percent for Art program paid for the piece.

“Rain Flower” is made up of 85 metal “petals” laser-cut from sheet steel, formed with a press-brake and then welded together, according to a news release from the city of Bellingham on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Ives explained his ideas for the piece.

“The ‘Rain Flower’ is inspired by the natural beauty that surrounds it. It is both plant-like and architectural; both a solid object and an open vessel for wind, rain, light and the life of the pond to flow through,” he stated in the release.

This rendering shows how the view of the sculpture “Rain Flower” will change as water fills the North End Regional Pond off Mahogany Avenue near Costco in Bellingham. City of Bellingham Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

“Time is integral to the design. Over the next six months, it will mature from steel-gray to rust-orange, and as the pond fills with rain. Its purpose is to celebrate Bellingham’s wonderful landscape and encourage visitors to engage more closely with their surroundings,” Ives stated.

The sculpture’s visibility will change as the water in the pond fluctuates, the city said.

Its presence will create “a visual interest” along Mahogany Avenue and the pedestrian trail adjacent to the pond, the city said.

Art in public places reinforces Bellingham’s status as a regional arts destination and improves the quality of life here, Bellingham officials said.

This story will be updated.