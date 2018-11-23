Psst. There’s now a back road into the Costco parking lot.

There’s another option for people trying to get to the Bellingham Costco.
Mahogany Avenue opened on Tuesday afternoon, according to Amy Cloud, a spokeswoman for the City of Bellingham. The road, which is about a half-mile long, connects Pacific Highway and Northwest Avenue north of Costco, giving drivers a new entrance into the shopping area and take pressure off West Bakerview Road, according to the city’s website.
Along with the road there are bike lanes, gutters, sidewalks and street lighting.
The new will road will also be in place for plenty of residential development in the area.
That includes 330 homes and a 134-unit apartment complex being built by RJ Group. There are also commercial projects in the planning stage for the area, including Pacific Place, which includes scenarios like a 39,700-square-foot retail center and some industrial/warehouse development.
