Here’s where 180 new homes are proposed to be built in Bellingham

Here's where more homes are proposed Bellingham, Wash., is considering applications in fall 2019 for more than 180 new homes to be built on Yew Street, Kellogg Road and near Costco.

More than 180 new homes are being proposed in Bellingham in three separate projects.

The proposed projects come during what’s already been a busy two years for single-family and apartment construction. Through August, permits have been issued to build 132 homes and 505 apartments this year, ahead of last year’s pace, according to data from the city’s planning and community development department.

Here are details on the three projects that have entered the public comment phase of the permit process:

▪ The RJ Group submitted applications for the second phase of its Aurora Court project in north Bellingham, near Costco. The second phase would have 72 townhouse units and two newly constructed streets, Traverse Drive and Snowfield Way.

Comments are due Sept. 19.

▪ Applications were submitted to develop 32 acres of land at 561 E. Kellogg Road, near the Spring Creek Bible Church.

The development plans propose 30 single-family lots, two multifamily developments and the creation of a road called Kings Way.

The first multifamily building would have 59 units, while the second phase is not being proposed at this time and would require additional permit approvals.

Comments are due Sept. 19.

▪ A proposal was submitted to divide an 11-acre site into 23 single-family lots, leaving two open space areas. The project is at 1021 Yew St., south of Lakeway Drive.

Comments are due Sept. 20.

Written comments and requests for information on all three projects can be emailed to Senior Planner Kathy Bell at kbell@cob.org.