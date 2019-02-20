Single-car crash with tree kills 21-year-old woman along Mount Baker Highway

A 21-year-old woman was killed when the Subaru Outback she was driving Wednesday morning along the Mount Baker Highway left the roadway just west of Glacier, rolled and struck a tree. A female passenger in the car, who also was in her 20s, was transported from the scene with injuries.
“Anytime you go on a call for a fatality accident with young people, like this, it’s the pits,” Whatcom County Fire District 14 Chief Jerry DeBruin told The Bellingham Herald.
According to PulsePoint, initial reports of the accident were received at 8:18 a.m. from 9844 Mount Baker Highway, and Washington State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said the crash occurred near milepost 31.
DeBruin said the car was heading eastbound on State Route 542 at the time of the crash.
“The roads were really bad with compact snow and ice,” DeBruin said. “It appears they lost control, went off the road and hit a big cottonwood tree that just didn’t have any give. ... We believe the driver was killed instantly, and it took quite a bit of effort to cut off the roof to get ... the patients out.”
DeBruin said the snow-packed, icy roads were “really bad” and estimated the area received between 3 and 4 inches of wet snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
“It is a bad area,” DeBruin said. “It’s shortly before you get into Glacier. You cross that narrow bridge and then there is a straight stretch. Some people pick up a little speed there, because it is straight. You also can get some ice there because there are a lot of trees ... and we got a pretty good drop of snow last night.”
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation crash portal, the fatality is the first of 2019 on Whatcom County roadways. Wednesday’s fatality is the 10th along State Route 542 since 2010, according to the portal, with the last occurring on July 11 near Deming.
“It’s good to remind people — and I’m not saying speed was a factor here — but everybody needs to be careful,” DeBruin said. “There are icy patches, especially after a snow, but even frost can make the roads slick in spots. ... We all need to drive with caution.”
