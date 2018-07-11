DUI suspected in Mount Baker Highway wreck that killed 18-year-old passenger

A 20-year-old Custer man was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after the 18-year-old passenger in the car he was driving was killed in a single-car wreck on Mount Baker Highway near Deming.
According to a Washington State Patrol release on the accident that occurred at 12:23 a.m., Cybil Hatcher from Blaine was killed when a white 1999 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Christopher Alex Lundquist-Gust traveling westbound on State Route 542 near Marshall Hill Road struck the guardrail, spun into the eastbound lane and struck another guardrail. The car then rolled and came to rest on its top.
Alcohol or drugs are suspected to have been involved in the wreck, according to the release.
Lundquist-Gunst, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured in the incident, according to the release, but was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Bellingham. It was not known if Hatcher was wearing a seat belt.
Though the release said the cause of the wreck is still under investigation, Lundquist-Gunst was booked into Whatcom County Jail at 6:26 a.m. on suspicion of vehicular homicide under the influence, driving under the influence and third-degree driving while license suspended.
