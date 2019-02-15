Here’s what you need to know Friday as snowmageddon wraps up

Light rain continued Friday morning as some schools canceled classes for a fifth straight day and Whatcom County residents continued to recover from snow and high winds that have battered the Puget Sound region in a series of storms starting Feb. 3.

Call it #snowmageddon2019, #SnowDay2019 or #Snowpocalypse2019, but students in some school districts have missed seven days of classes and numerous car crashes, fallen trees and thousands of power outages have been blamed on severe weather over the past two weeks.

Temperatures hovered slightly above freezing in Bellingham overnight, and the big, fluffy snowflakes that fell during the Thursday evening commute didn’t stick on the ground.

Rain or showers were in the National Weather Service forecast Friday for Bellingham, with a high temperature near 40.

Environment Canada was reporting light rain and temperatures slightly above freezing for Abbotsford, B.C., just north of Lynden and Sumas.

A chance of showers was in the forecast for Saturday, followed by sunny skies on Sunday.

But a new storm loomed for the Presidents Day holiday, the weather services said.

Main roads were clear and wet Thursday as a slow thaw began and public works crews turned their attention to secondary streets, which were covered in compact snow and ice.

“It has been quiet. No road issues to report,” the county’s What-Comm 911 dispatch center reported via Facebook Messenger.

Next batch of rain is pushing up from the south and will impact the area for the PM commute. Snow levels in the Cascades will be around 1500-2000 feet. #wawx pic.twitter.com/X2MbLxgN5a — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) February 14, 2019

Kelly O’Byrne-todd had no trouble heading to work on Interstate 5 before 5 a.m. Friday.

“I just drove from Bellingham to Blaine and the freeway is fine, bare and wet,” O’Byrne-todd said on Facebook. “The side streets are still a mess.”

Bellingham Public Schools and Lummi Nation announced classes are canceled for Friday.

Northwest Indian College also canceled Friday classes.

Lynden and Lynden Christian schools were open Friday with a two-hour delay and buses on snow routes.

Other Whatcom County school districts and colleges had long-planned days off on Friday, or were open as usual.

Garbage and recycling hauler Sanitary Services Co. canceled its Friday collection in Sudden Valley in a Facebook message that cited unsafe conditions.

Many streets in the private homeowners association are steep and remain unplowed or were covered in compact snow and ice.

Elsewhere, SSC customers were warned of potential service delays.

Bellingham’s Department of Public Works was turning its attention toward plowing side streets because main roads are clear, said department spokeswoman Amy Cloud.

“Compact snow and ice is expected to linger on roadways, especially in shaded areas,” Cloud said in an email Thursday. “Overnight freezing is expected as winter weather continues. (The) possibility of rapid snowmelt leading to high runoff and flooding is diminishing.”

Cloud said that officials were keeping an eye on the forecast and preparing for more snow.

No cancellations or delays were reported at Bellingham airport.

Whatcom Transportation Authority reported detours on a few routes but tweeted that many of buses were now running without chains and could travel faster than 25 mph.

Puget Sound Energy was reporting no power outages in Whatcom County, and fewer than 500 across its Western Washington service area — including the Seattle area, which was hit hard by heavy snowfall and outages earlier this week.

Washington state, Whatcom County, Lynden and Bellingham all have issued emergency proclamations that allow special actions for storm-related expenses outside the normal governmental approval process and could let state and local agencies receive federal disaster-relief funds.

Areas of lowland Whatcom County have 6 inches to more than a foot of snow on the ground as unseasonably cold temperatures continue.

It’s the worst stretch of winter weather since the winter of 2008-2009, records show.

Mt. Baker Ski Area was open Friday with normal midweek operations with snow falling and 5 inches of new snow in the past 24 hours, according to its website.

Ski area spokeswoman Amy Trowbridge said 46 inches of snow fell at the ski area over the past four days, for a February total of 89 inches.

Through Thursday, the 2018-2019 season snowfall was 420 inches, Trowbridge said via email.

Avalanche danger was high in the Mount Baker wildness backcountry, the Northwest Avalanche Center reported online.

This story will be updated.





