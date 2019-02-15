Some post-snow suggestions for good Whatcom neighbors

It may be the aftermath, or maybe the calm between the storms, but while the snow has stopped, Ferndale Communications Officer Riley Sweeney offers these suggestions for good neighbors:
“Roads are still slick. Whether it is slush or refrozen ice, the roads will continue to be hazardous for the next several days. Go slow, give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go and give everyone generous space, especially when turning.
“Clear your sidewalks. The snow on the sidewalks is a serious safety hazard and impede first responders trying to access homes and businesses. With the weather giving us a temporary break, now is the time to get out there with a shovel and clear those spaces for everyone’s safety.
“Clear your storm drains. As the snow melts, it is going to need to go somewhere, and that somewhere is down the storm drain. Make sure that your local storm drain is free from debris so that the melted snow can safely leave your neighborhood.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Bellingham Herald
#ReadLocal
“Move your car. Public Works crews are plowing side streets now that our priority routes are secure. If possible, please park off the street. This allows our plows to access some of the narrower streets.
“Check in on your neighbors. Check in on your neighbors, make sure they’ve got heat, groceries and can get in and out of their houses. This is a perfect opportunity to help each other clear sidewalks and get to know those around you.”
Comments