Here are Friday’s Whatcom County school closures

By Julie Shirley

February 15, 2019 05:25 AM

Snow sits on the ground around the front entrance to Whatcom Middle School in Bellingham on Thursday. Classes are canceled for Friday.
Bellingham Public Schools and Lummi Nation canceled classes for Friday because of storm-related road and sidewalk conditions, the districts said Thursday evening.

Northwest Indian College also canceled Friday classes.

Lynden public schools will open two hours late Friday, according to flashalert.net.

Blaine, Ferndale, Meridian, Mount Baker and Nooksack Valley schools all had a long-planned day off Friday.

Monday is the President’s Day holiday and all schools are closed.

For more information, check your district’s website: Bellingham, Blaine, Ferndale, Lummi Nation, Lynden, Meridian, Mount Baker, Nooksack Valley.

College information is also available online: Bellingham Technical College, Northwest Indian College, Western Washington University and Whatcom Community College.

Flash Alert Newswire updates school openings and closings for Seattle and Western Washington.

