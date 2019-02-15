Here are Friday’s Whatcom County school closures

Bellingham Public Schools and Lummi Nation canceled classes for Friday because of storm-related road and sidewalk conditions, the districts said Thursday evening.
Northwest Indian College also canceled Friday classes.
Lynden public schools will open two hours late Friday, according to flashalert.net.
Blaine, Ferndale, Meridian, Mount Baker and Nooksack Valley schools all had a long-planned day off Friday.
Monday is the President’s Day holiday and all schools are closed.
For more information, check your district’s website: Bellingham, Blaine, Ferndale, Lummi Nation, Lynden, Meridian, Mount Baker, Nooksack Valley.
College information is also available online: Bellingham Technical College, Northwest Indian College, Western Washington University and Whatcom Community College.
Flash Alert Newswire updates school openings and closings for Seattle and Western Washington.
