Here’s how to make sure that your primary election vote counts in Whatcom County

Those who haven’t yet mailed their primary election ballots might instead consider using one of 18 drop boxes around Whatcom County.

Ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday, and postal officials urge voters to mail their ballots a week ahead of the deadline to ensure a timely postmark.

“I think it’s one of the hardest concepts to get people to focus on,” said Chief Deputy Auditor Diana Bradrick. “It’s heartbreaking, actually, when we get hundreds of ballots every election that are late.”

Washington state uses a vote-by-mail system and ballot envelopes must be postmarked by the symbolic poll-closing time of 8 p.m. Tuesday or placed in a ballot drop box by that time.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“If they’ve missed the cutoff, they need to find a drop box,” Bradrick said Wednesday.

Voters who haven’t received a ballot should call 360-778-5102 to arrange a replacement or get a ballot online, then print and sign it.

Postage is now free.

You can check online to see if your ballot has been received.

As of Thursday, some 20,805 ballots had been returned to the Auditor’s Office, which oversees local elections.

Whatcom County had 139,750 registered voters through July 13, according to the auditor’s website.

Those votes are being scanned as they arrive and the results will be tallied after 8 p.m. on Election Day, when election results will be posted at the website, Bradrick said.

Vote totals will be updated online daily until all races are settled.

SHARE COPY LINK With ballots now available for the Aug. 7 primary, we asked Whatcom County voters at a recent election forum why people should vote in the election.

Under Washington state’s “top two” primary system, only those races with more than two candidates will be affected by Tuesday’s vote.

In contested races such as the 42nd District state Senate and Whatcom County Council and those for U.S. House and Senate, the two candidates who receive the most votes will advance to the Nov. 6 general election.

All partisan races must be on the primary ballot, even if two or fewer candidates are running.





Candidate guides were mailed to registered voters, and they are also available online and in PDF form.

Monday was the last day to register to vote in the primary.

Ballot drop boxes

Drop boxes are available 24 hours daily until 8 p.m. on Election Day, unless noted:

▪ Acme Elementary school, 5200 Turkington Road.

▪ Blaine Library, 610 3rd St.

▪ North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Station 63, 4581 Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

▪ Custer Elementary, 7660 Custer School Road.

▪ Whatcom County Courthouse, south parking lot, 201 Grand Ave.

▪ Deming Library, 5044 Mount Baker Highway.

▪ Everson WECU, 106 E. Main St.

▪ Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main St.

▪ Lummi Nation Administration Building, 2665 Kwina Road.

▪ Lynden Library, 216 Fourth St.

▪ Laurel Grange, 6172 Guide Meridian.

▪ North Fork Community Library, 7506 Kendall Road.

▪ Point Roberts Marketplace (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.), 480 Tyee Dr.

▪ Sehome Haggen, northeast corner of parking lot.

▪ Sudden Valley security office (at the Gate 1 turnaround).

▪ Sumas post office, 534 Railroad Ave.

▪ Whatcom Community College, 237 W. Kellogg Road.

▪ Western Washington University Bookstore, 501 High St.