Here’s who is on the Washington primary ballot voters will get this week

Primary election ballots sent to Whatcom County voters this week won’t require return postage but now must be marked by filling an oval rather than connecting an arrow.
Pre-paid postage is an effort to increase voter participation, said Whatcom County Auditor Debbie Adelstein.
The Postal Service recommends that voters mail their ballots one week before Election Day, in order to be postmarked before 8 p.m. Aug. 7. Late ballots won’t be counted, Adelstein said. Fifteen free drop boxes around the county are available until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
All partisan races are on the Aug. 7 primary ballot, even if there are only two candidates. With Washington state’s “top two” primary, the two leading candidates from each race will advance to the Nov. 6 general election ballot.
These are the candidates as they appear on the ballot, which was decided in a random lottery.
1st Congressional District
Washington’s 1st Congressional District covers northern Whatcom County except Bellingham and the eastern portions of Skagit, Snohomish and King counties – including Mount Vernon, Bothell and Redmond.
Incumbent Suzan DelBene is seeking her fourth full term. She’s being challenged by Robert Mair, Adam Pilskog, Jeffrey Beeler and Scott Safne.
Mair, who lives in Redmond, states no party preference and has no official website or endorsements. He hasn’t filed a campaign contribution report with the Federal Elections Commission.
Pilskog, a Monroe teacher with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and an MBA in human resource management, said he is tired of partisan politics. He states no party preference and hasn’t filed a campaign contribution report. He’s raised $1,200 on GoFundMe.
DelBene, a Democrat from Kirkland, is a former Microsoft executive who was elected in 2012 to fill the remainder of Jay Inslee’s term in Congress and then re-elected three times. She’s raised $1,494,711 in total contributions through June 30, according to a Federal Elections Commission report. She’s endorsed by the Whatcom Democrats.
Beeler, a Republican from Sultan, serves on the Sultan City Council and operates a window-washing company. His endorsements include the Republican Party in King and Skagit counties. He hasn’t filed a campaign contribution report.
Stafne, an Arlington lawyer, is running as a Republican this year. He ran in the 1st District as a Libertarian in 2016 and got 3.2 percent of vote. He lists no endorsements and hasn’t filed a campaign contribution report.
2nd Congressional District
Washington’s 2nd Congressional District covers Bellingham and Whatcom County south of the city, Island County, and western Skagit and Snohomish counties.
The incumbent is Rick Larsen, who was elected in 2000 and re-elected eight times. He’s being challenged by Collin Richard Carlson, Uncle Mover, Brian Luke, Stonewall Jackson “Stoney” Bird and Gary Franco.
Carlson, a Marysville Democrat, has a bachelor’s degree in English and history from Western Washington University and is working toward a teaching certificate. Carlson pleaded guilty in November to attempted second-degree theft in connection with a false insurance claim after a car wreck last summer in Bellingham, according to Whatcom County Superior Court records and the state Insurance Commissioner’s Office. He hasn’t filed a campaign contribution report with the Federal Elections Commission.
Mover, of Mill Creek, runs a moving business and habitually runs for public office to promote it. He calls himself a moderate Republican. He hasn’t filed a campaign contribution report.
Luke, of Lynnwood, works in the grocery business and has a master’s degree in international studies with a Middle East focus. He is endorsed by the Libertarian Party of Washington. He hasn’t filed a campaign contribution report.
Bird, of Bellingham, is a former former lawyer and a Green Party member. He hasn’t filed a campaign contribution report.
Larsen, an Everett Democrat, has raised $624,208 in total contributions through the March 31 Federal Elections Commission filing period. He’s endorsed by the Whatcom Democrats.
Franco, a Lopez Island resident affiliated with the Independent Party, is owner/operator of his family’s Madrona Farms. He claims no endorsements and hasn’t filed a campaign contribution report.
40th Legislative District House (position 1)
Four Democrats and two Republicans are vying to replace retiring state rep. Kristine Lytton, the Anacortes Democrat who has held the seat since her 2010 election. The district includes San Juan County and portions of Whatcom and Skagit counties. Competing for the open seat are Alex Ramel, Debra Lekanoff, Michael Petrish, Daniel Miller, Rud Browne and Tom Pasma.
Ramel, a Democrat from Bellingham, is a clean energy organizer for the grassroots environmental group Stand.Earth and president of the Kulshan Community Land Trust board. He’s raised $47,306 according to the state Public Disclosure Commission, mostly from private donors and small businesses and is endorsed by the Riveters Collective, 40th District Democrats, United Steelworkers Union, Washington Conservation Voters, SEIU Local 925 and the progressive movement Our Revolution.
Lekanoff, a Democrat from Bow, is governmental affairs director for the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. She has raised $50,502 with about half her funding from tribes and tribal organizations and half from individual donors. Her endorsements include Emily’s List, NARAL Pro-Choice Washington, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, Riveters Collective, Lummi Nation, Service Employees International Union Local 925, Win with Women, the Washington State Patrol Troopers Association, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 21, and personal support from Lytton and 10 other women legislators, King County Executive Dow Constantine, the Upper Skagit and several other tribes.
Petrish, an Anacortes Republican, is a union carpenter and a former member of the military and the Central Intelligence Agency. He was a civilian contractor and consultant for NATO in the Balkans from 1995-2001, working to capture war criminals. His campaign has raised $18,185 from donors including the Pacific NW Regional Council of Carpenters, but mostly from individuals. He’s endorsed by the Whatcom Republicans and Skagit County Republican Party, carpenters’ and ironworkers unions, and the Washington Farm Bureau.
Miller is a Republican who runs an antique business in Friday Harbor. He’s reported no fundraising to the state and lists no campaign website.
Browne, a Bellingham Democrat, is a member of the Whatcom County Council and the founder of Ryzex Inc., which he sold in 2011. His campaign has collected of $44,508, almost all of it from individual donors. His endorsements include Washington state Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, Bellingham Mayor Kelli Linville, Washington Teamsters Legislative League, Amalgamated Transit Union Legislative Council of Washington State, Young Democrats of Western Washington University, Whatcom County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild, 40th District Democrats and Skagit Democrats.
Pasma, who’s from Burlington, calls himself a progressive Democrat. A former drug and alcohol counselor, he and his wife own Double S Quarter Horse Ranch. He’s raised $13,787 for his campaign from individual donors and small businesses. He’s endorsed by Skagit County Democrats, 40th District Democrats, International Longshore and Warehouse Union, Puget Sound Council International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 25, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 5, and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 191.
40th Legislative District House (position 2)
State Rep. Jeff Morris, a Democrat from Anacortes, is running unopposed. He’s raised $26,700 this election cycle and has a campaign balance of $58,938.
42nd Legislative District Senate
The 42nd District covers all of Whatcom County except the southwest portion that includes the area around Lake Whatcom and the city of Bellingham south of State Street. Sen. Doug Ericksen has held the seat for two four-year terms. He is being challenged by Pinky Vargas and Tim Ballew II.
Ericksen , a Ferndale Republican, was elected to the state Senate in 2010 after representing the 42nd District in the state House for 12 years. He’s endorsed by the Whatcom Republicans, Washington State Farm Bureau, Association of Washington Business, Whatcom County Realtors, Alcoa Inc Employees’ Voluntary, National Rifle Association, Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs and Human Life. He’s raised $98,412 for his campaign — most of it from businesses ($46,895) and political-action committees ($31,650), according to the state Public Disclosure Commission. Some $13,225 came from individual donors.
Vargas, a Democrat one year in to her second four-year term on the the Bellingham City Council, is an account manager for Puget Sound Energy. She’s raised $68,668 for her campaign, most of it ($54,583) from individual donors. Her endorsements include the Riveters Collective, Whatcom Women Democrats, Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii, Win with Women, NARAL Pro-Choice Washington, and several unions.
Ballew, a Ferndale Democrat, is a member of the Lummi Nation and a commercial fisherman. He was appointed to an open seat on the Whatcom County Council last year. He’s raised $100,625 for his election, including $64,935 from individual donors and about $35,000 from tribal organizations. His endorsements include the Riveters Collective, 42nd Legislative District Democrats, Washington Conservation Voters, Washington Education Association, Washington Housing Alliance Action Fund, Whatcom Commercial Fisherman’s Association, Young Democrats of Washington and IAFF Local 106 Bellingham/Whatcom County.
42nd Legislative District House (Position 1)
Two people are challenging incumbent state Rep. LuAnne Wan Verven, who was elected to the House in 2014 after serving as chairwoman of the Whatcom Republicans and then the state Republican Party. Her primary opponents are Dean Berkeley and Justin Boneau.
Berkeley, a Blaine Republican, is a former businessman and a commissioner on the North Whatcom Fire and Rescue board. He’s reported no contributions to the Public Disclosure Commission.
Boneau, a Bellingham Democrat, has reported $7,456 in contributions — almost all of it from individual donors. He’s received endorsements from the Riveters Collective and the Whatcom Democrats.
Van Werven, a Lynden Republican, has reported $48,760 in contributions — including almost $26,000 from individuals and about $17,000 from PACs. Her endorsements include the Whatcom Republicans, the National Federation of Independent Business, the American Conservative Union, and her legislative colleagues Rep. Vincent Buys and Sen. Doug Ericksen.
42nd Legislative District House (Position 2)
State Rep. Vincent Buys was elected to the House in 2010, when he defeated Kelli Linville. He’s facing a sole challenger, Sharon Shewmake. It’s a partisan race, so both candidates are on the ballot — even though they’ll both advance to the November general election under top two primary rules.
Buys, a Lynden Republican, has raised $49,387 in contributions that are almost evenly divided among businesses, PACs and private donors. He’s endorsed by the Whatcom Republicans, Association of Washington Business, Farm Bureau PAC, Far West Agribusiness Association, Human Life PAC and the National Rifle Association.
Shewmake, a Bellingham Democrat, is an assistant professor at Western Washington University. She’s raised $19,169, almost all from private donors,and has endorsements from the Whatcom Democrats and the Riveters Collective.
Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney
With the retirement of Whatcom County Prosecutor Dave McEachran, who has held the post for nearly 47 years, two lawyers are seeking to replace him, Eric Richey and James Erb. It’s a partisan race, and both are Democrats, but both will be on the ballot — even though they’ll both advance to the November general election under top two primary rules.
Richey, of Bellingham, is Whatcom County’s chief criminal deputy prosecuting attorney. He has raised $40,702 — most of it from private donors. His endorsements include the Riveters Collective, Bellingham Police Guild, IAFF Local 106 – Bellingham / Whatcom County Professional Fire Fighters, Whatcom County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild and the Whatcom County Corrections Deputies.
Erb , of Bellingham, is the city’s senior assistant city attorney. He has raised $39,0372 — most of it from private donors. His endorsements include the Whatcom Democrats, Equal Rights Washington, 40th Legislative District Democrats, 42nd Legislative District Democrats, Northwest Washington Central Labor Council, and Young Democrats of Western Washington University.
Whatcom County Council (at-large position, one-year unexpired term)
Tim Ballew II, who was appointed last year to fill the non-partisan post, is running for state Senate. There are four candidates for the one-year unexpired term for the non-partisan position created by the change in council districts: Eric Bostrom, Carol Frazey, Aaron Thomas and Mike Peetoom.
Thomas, of Ferndale, is Native American student adviser in the Ferndale School District. He has reported no campaign fundraising to the PDC and has no campaign website.
Frazey, of Bellingham, runs The Fit School. She has raised $12,619 — most of it from individual donors. Her endorsements include IAFF Local 106 - Bellingham / Whatcom County Professional Fire Fighters, Young Democrats of Whatcom County, the Riveters Collective and County Council members Todd Donovan, Rud Browne, Satpal Sidhu and Barry Buchanan.
Peetoom, of Custer, runs a small business He’s raised $6,684 — $1,350 from businesses and the rest from individual donors. He’s endorsed by the Whatcom Republicans.
Bostrom, of Bellingham, a retired pastor, ran unsuccessfully for Bellingham City Council in 2017. He’s raised $884 from private donors.
