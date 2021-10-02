Want to watch the Vikings this year? WWU sets new COVID policy for spectators at games

Western Washington University will require all spectators over the age of 12 to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend indoor athletic events beginning Oct. 18.

The school’s administration announced updated measures for visitors to campus, including a new attendance policy for WWU fans to be allowed to sporting events held inside Carver Gymnasium, according to an athletic department news release Friday, Oct. 1.

“The new policy falls in accordance with federal, state, and local guidelines, and to provide a safe environment for all visitors to the WWU campus, including student-athletes, coaches, staff and spectators,” the release states.

Beginning Oct. 18, the policy will require all spectators 12 and older to provide either:

▪ Proof of vaccination, including a CDC-issued vaccination card (or photo of the card).

▪ Or a negative COVID-19 test result from a test taken in the past 72 hours.

Spectators 11 and younger, who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, do not need to provide a negative test result, according to the release, but all fans over the age of 5, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a face-covering over their mouth and nose while inside the facility except while they are actively eating or drinking.

WWU students can display their “Green Badge” to show they are in compliance with WWU’s COVID campus policy and gain admission, the release states.

Outdoor events at Western, such as soccer or softball, will not require proof of vaccination or negative test, but masking still will be required and social distancing will be encouraged.

The WWU volleyball team will host Northwest Nazarene on Oct. 21 at Carver Gymnasium, while the Vikings men’s basketball team will host Lincoln (Calif.) in a preseason game Oct. 27 and the women’s basketball team will not host a game until Dec. 2.