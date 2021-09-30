COVID infection rates drop in these five of seven Whatcom regions

The Lynden and Meridian areas showed increases in COVID-19 infection rates last week, but all other areas continued to show decreases.

And, COVID-19 cases miscategorized during data entry, primarily in the last several weeks, led to a big jump in numbers assigned to the Meridian sub-county area this week, according to the Whatcom County Health Department.

“This correction affects both case rates and cumulative counts on sub-county area charts,” according to a Tuesday, Sept. 28, news release about numbers included in the most recent Whatcom County data dashboard update.

The overall case count did not change, according to the health department.

The county health department releases weekly data on the location of COVID-19 cases using school districts as geographical boundaries, including each region’s number of total cases during the pandemic, infection rate, hospitalization rate and percentage of residents who have initiated vaccination. Data in this week’s report was through Saturday, Sept. 25, and the infection and hospitalization rates reflect confirmed cases from Sept. 12 through Sept. 25.

Overall, Whatcom County saw a 2.5% growth in cases with 355 cases between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25 — down from the 496 new cases the county reported the previous week, according to the data.

As of Sept. 25, the Washington State Department of Health reported that 65.3% of all Whatcom County residents had initiated vaccination and 59.9% had completed it.

Here is what the health department’s latest data showed for the seven regions in the county for the past week:

Bellingham: Added 118 cases, but the overall number was decreased 1.1% due to data recategorization, since the Sept. 18 report to 5,079 total cases, and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 296 last week to 238 this week. Approximately 73.8% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen 8.0 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 in the past two weeks.

Blaine: Up 1.0% (52 cases) since the Sept. 18 report to 1,123 total cases, but the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 615 last week to 514 this week. Approximately 66.1% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen 5.3 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Ferndale: Up 4.0% (40 cases) since the Sept. 18 report to 2,834 total cases, but the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 516 last week to 429 this week. Approximately 62.6% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen 14.0 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Lynden: Up 3.5% (88 cases) since the Sept. 18 report to 2,453 total cases, and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days increased from 715 last week to 753 this week. Approximately 52.1% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen 23.2 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Meridian: Up 31.7% (25 cases) since the Sept. 18 report to 880 total cases, including data recategorization, and the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days increased from 187 last week to 312 this week. Approximately 61.2% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen 17.8 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Mount Baker: Up 7.6% (30 cases) since the Sept. 18 report to 850 total cases, but the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 280 last week to 255 this week. Approximately 44.3% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen 24.9 COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.

Nooksack Valley: Up 0.5% (12 cases) since the Sept. 18 report to 1,097 total cases, but the rate of new infections per 100,000 residents in the past 14 days decreased from 401 last week to 244 this week. Approximately 48.3% of residents in the region have initiated vaccination, and the region has seen no COVID-related hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks.